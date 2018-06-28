Fire close to Ute Pass north of Silverthorne in Grand County

There is a wildfire north of Silverthorne near Ute Pass in Grand County. Smoke is visible behind the Gore Range to the east. Please do not report to 911.

Chief Jeff Berino, of Summit Fire and EMS, said that the fire is expected to be a large one, and that Summit authorities are keeping an eye on it. The fire is currently burning about 40 acres of land.

"What worries me is that the smoke column is bending west, meaning it might come over the hill and into Summit," Berino said, adding that it appears the fire might need an aerial response similar to the one that took out the Buffalo Mountain Fire a couple weeks ago.

While the fire is still growing, Grand County Emergency Manager Christian Hornbaker said the fire is still considered to be contained, and that crews from Grand Fire, East Grand Fire and the Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District are on the scene.

"They're just going to let it burn up to a point where they don't want it to pass," said Hornbaker.

Berino said that officials are aware of the fire and ask that the public do not call 911 to report it.

This was the first of two fires to break out in Grand County today, as another smaller quarter-acre blaze is also being fought near Grand Lake, according to Hornbaker.

Updates on the Sugarloaf Fire burning near Ute Pass.