Fire officials: Smoke may be visible from I-70 during planned pile burning at Vail Golf Course

Pile burn operations are seen near Breckenridge in January. Pile burning is dependent on environmental conditions that allow smoke to rise and disperse rather than settling onto the highway and into residential areas.

Elaine Collins / Special to the Daily

Crews from the Vail Fire and Emergency Services will continue conducting pile burn operations during the month of April. An upcoming burn is planned at the Vail Golf Course as conditions permit, which may make smoke and flames visible from various points along Interstate 70 as well as push some smoke to settle into “lower elevations in the evening hours,” according to a news release Sunday morning.

“This pile burning project will reduce hazardous fuels conditions on town-owned land and decrease wildfire hazards to the adjacent community,” the announcement said. “Pile burning is dependent on environmental conditions that allow smoke to rise and disperse rather than settling onto the highway and into residential areas. Burning will occur when weather conditions exist to minimize risks such as snow covering surrounding vegetation or following heavy rain or melting snow. Smoke and flames may be visible from various points along Interstate 70 and some smoke may settle into lower elevations in the evening hours.”

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, visit http://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health . Anyone who may have health problems that may be aggravated by smoke production should notify Paul Cada with Vail Fire and Emergency Services at 970-477-3475.