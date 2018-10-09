Eagle County – Fire managers and officials with state and local agencies have partnered again to officially lift all fire restrictions. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, White River National Forest and BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office are all lifting Fire Restrictions effective immediately today, October 9, 2018 for all areas in Eagle County.

We do ask that folks remain diligent, practice fire safety and use fire prevention tips when recreating in the outdoors and keep in mind that the use of exploding targets, tracer rounds, steel core ammunition or fireworks remains prohibited on all public lands at all times. Please follow these fire safety tips:

Please carry a shovel, water, a bucket and/or a fire extinguisher when working or camping on public lands.

Always watch carefully and drown and stir fires to ensure they are completely out and cold to the touch before leaving camp.

Keep vehicles in good working order, and stay on designated roads and trails to avoid igniting dry vegetation with hot exhaust.

Keep all chains and straps secured so they don't drag on the ground and cause sparks that can ignite roadside grasses.

The Interagency Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit stated that “Although fire restrictions have been lifted, fire managers would like to remind visitors to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead trees.”

For more information about fire restrictions in these areas visit:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/whiteriver/alerts-notices or

https://gacc.nifc.gov/rmcc/dispatch_centers/r2gjc/