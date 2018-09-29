A fire sparked south of Minturn Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. Plumes of smoke are visible throughout the area and officials are on-scene.

Vail Daily staff members are en route and working with local officials to share details to the public. Keep checking this page for updates as new information is discovered.

UPDATE: (1:22 p.m.) Officials confirm the fire started at the Minturn gun range. Please avoid the area and do not call 911 to report smoke.

The Eagle County River Fire Protection District, the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Vail Fire Department and Eagle County Sheriff’s department are all on-scene.

Downhill winds are helping slow flames as they push upwards through a mixture of spruce, sage and fir.

This will be the second fire at the range this summer. On June 9th, a fire was sparked by an individual shooting at flammable targets.