Firefighters quickly subdue structure fire in West Vail Saturday night

Firefighters put out a fire that started on a back deck of a structure in West Vail on Saturday night.

Special to the Daily

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vail Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported structure fire at 1977 Circle Drive in West Vail. The first arriving engine found an active fire in the area of the rear deck which had extended into the attic. After confirming that all occupants were out of the building, crews initiated fire attack.

The fire was difficult to access due to a gated driveway and lack of access to the rear of the structure. Firefighters contained the fire within 20 minutes of arrival but extensive overhaul was required to ensure that the fire in the attic was completely extinguished.

The fire was dispatched as a first alarm structure fire which included three fire engines, one ladder truck, one ambulance and two command officers. Assisting agencies included Eagle River Fire Protection District, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Vail Police and Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

The fire remains under investigation; however, the area of origin is near a space heater on the deck. The fire damage is estimated to be $50,000, with over $500,000 of property loss prevented.

As temperatures begin to cool down at night, property owners are reminded to have all heating appliances serviced annually by a licensed contractor.

During the incident, it was noted that several of the smoke alarms in the home had been removed.