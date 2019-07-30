Firefighters work to contain 27-acre wildfire near Burns

Smoke from the wildfire burning in Western Eagle County.

Special to the Daily

A wildfire that broke out near Burns is holding steady at 27 acres in size Tuesday.

Cool weather and cloud cover is helping to keep the Red Dirt Cliff Fire from growing, said David Boyd, a spokesman for the Upper Colorado Fire Management Unit.

The fire is burning in pinyon, juniper and oak brush land about 5 miles southwest of Burns and about a mile from the nearest structure.

Local and federal firefighters are on the ground fighting the fire. They are getting support from two helicopters as well as two single-engine planes.

Two different 20-person hand crews are also arriving today to help, Boyd said.

The fire, which was initially reported Monday at 2:40 p.m., is believed to have been started by lightning.