Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail to host new concert series featuring electronic bands Polo & Pan, Big Gigantic and more in April￼

Thanks to funding from the town of Vail and Vail Resorts and a partnership with AEG Presents, the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater will be opening its doors in early April for the first time. The Vail Valley Foundation will be de-winterizing and opening The Amp for concerts on April 7-8 as Vail Mountain winds down its 60th anniversary season.

Featuring electronic acts Polo & Pan, Big Gigantic and DJ Pee .Wee, aka Anderson .Paak doing an all-vinyl set), additional support for Après at The Amp concerts will include Haasy, Lewis OfMan and Alana English. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.

Since opening in 1987, The Amp in Vail has established a reputation as a premier outdoor entertainment venue in the Colorado Rocky Mountains each summer. The April shows mark the venue’s earliest opening for live entertainment.

“The Vail Valley Foundation is honored to receive this funding and support and is looking forward to continuing to work with both the Town of Vail and Vail Resorts for many years to come to bring world-class experiences to the community — as it has for over 30 years,” said Dave Dressman, vice President of The Amp with the Vail Valley Foundation. “We expect many memories and new traditions to be made at Vail’s Après at The Amp concerts this April and for years to come.”

In early December, both the town and Vail Resorts approved $250,000 in total funding to support the Vail Valley Foundation to de-winterize the 2,800-person venue and bring yet another unique experience to the community and its visitors.

Polo & Pan and Big Gigantic will headline Après at The Amp with high-energy performances. Polo & Pan, headlining April 7, are a French duo with a style that incorporates a mixture of house-electronic music influenced by tropical sounds and music from all over the world. Big Gigantic, headlining April 8, is a popular instrumental electronic hip-hop and jazz musical duo out of Boulder with hits including “All of Me,” “Get On Up” and more. DJ Pee .Wee, the assumed persona of Anderson .Paak, crafts setlists of multi-genre hits from the ’70s to the ’00s covering funk, soul, classic house dance, ’80s pop, rock, disco, hip-hop and R&B. DJ Pee .Wee will be performing an all-vinyl set at Après at The Amp.

In order to open the outdoor amphitheater in April, the venue will undergo snow removal operations, electrical and water line adjustments, and other measures to create a safe and memorable experience for concert-goers.

Après at The Amp concerts are part of the Vail Après Spring Series and will be a celebration where memories are made, and traditions begin.

Après at The Amp lineup & schedule

Friday, April 7

4:30 p.m.: Gates open

5:30-6:15 p.m.: Haasy

6:30-7:40 p.m.: Lewis OfMan

8:15-10 p.m.: Polo & Pan

Saturday, April 8

4:30 p.m.: Gates open

5:30-6:15 p.m.: Alana English

6:30-7:40 p.m.: DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak)

8:15-10 p.m.: Big Gigantic

General Admission tickets to each night of Après at The Amp are $89.50-$99.50. For more information, visit GRFAVail.com .