Russian man killed in Vail Valley rafting accident Thursday afternoon

AVON — A Russian man died in a Vail Valley rafting accident near EagleVail Thursday afternoon.

Nikolay Pizhemskiy was one of five young men who started down the Eagle River in EagleVail on a crystal clear Thursday afternoon.

Not far into their trip downriver they hit a tall wave and a hole on the other side. The raft flipped and all five were thrown into the raging river. Four managed to scramble up the bank and safety. Pizhemskiy did not. He was swept away in the river.

One of the four managed to run to the EagleVail golf course to get help. He found some golfers who called 911.

That emergency call came in around 1:10 p.m., reporting that a raft had flipped in the Eagle River, and that one of the boaters was missing. Emergency crews responded in moments, scouring the area for Pizhemsky. They found him in the river near the Eaglebend apartments.

Emergency workers immediately began administering CPR at a spot between the river and the pool gates of the Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa. Onlookers watched from the pool area and Avon’s Bob the Bridge.

However, attempts to resuscitate Pizhemskiy were unsuccessful.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis identified Pizhemskiy late Thurday night, after his family in Russia had been notified.

The five men were on a private trip. There were all in their 20s and 30s and were properly geared up with personal flotation devices, helmets and drysuits.

Although it was rumored that the accident happened at a wave dubbed Bob Senior near Avon’s Bob the Bridge, that’s not the case, law enforcement officials said. The accident happened east of the bridge, upriver from Avon, they said.

The wave called Bob Senior was altered and enlarged during the winter. The Eagle River is running hard through that area. That, and the location of first responders around Avon’s Westin Resort, led some to conjecture that the Bob Senior wave might have been a part of the deadly equation.

Cole Bangert with Sage Outdoor Adventures urged caution on the river.

“People have been running it, but you have to run it well. Scout it, pick your line, and run it,” Bangert said.

Rivers and creeks throughout Eagle County are not expected to peak until next week.

“These high waters can be fast and furious with strong undertows and opportunities for even the best and most experienced river runners to find themselves in harm’s way,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. “Remember that accidents can happen, regardless of your skill level and on any type of water.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Nate Peterson contributed to this story.