Five deed-restricted Chamonix homes are on the market in Vail; buyers’ open house set for Thursday, Dec. 14

VAIL — Five of the 32 Chamonix Vail homes under construction are currently available for purchase by qualifying buyers. An open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 for a tour of the property, located at 2310 Chamonix Road.

The five homes have become available as the original buyers have decided to not purchase a home at Chamonix Vail for a number of reasons, according to Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther. Ruther said some owners have found other deed restricted homes in the valley to purchase, others have taken employment outside of Eagle County, and still others are hopeful that a larger home at Chamonix Vail may become available. Sales of the 32 homes took place during a lottery in May of this year. There was a pool of 88 qualified buyers.

The available deed restricted homes include a two-bedroom/two-bathroom/two-car garage for $499,000 and four, three-bedroom/three-bathroom/two-car garage townhomes available for $599,000 each. Delivery dates vary. However, all homes will be completed by early April.

Anyone interested in purchasing one of the homes is encouraged to attend Thursday's open house. Representatives involved in the development will be on hand to answer questions. Parking will be at the West Vail Fire Station and along the North Frontage Road across from the station. Access to the site will be through the fire station entrance.

Ruther said interest in the remaining homes is strong. At least 30 potential buyers emailed notes of interest with a day or so of the announcement that homes are available.

"We told the Town Council that if we ever got to this point with sales, we would take contracts on a first-come, first-served basis and they were agreeable," Ruther said.

Recommended Stories For You

In addition to an executed purchase contract, new buyers will be required to submit a pre-qualification letter from a lender and commit to participation in a future home-buyer education class. Home-buyer packets, including copies of all pertinent legal documents, are available for pick up and review at the Community Development Department offices and on the Chamonix Vail website at chamonixvail.com.

The Chamonix Vail development is a public-private project in which the town has invested $22.1 million. Once the home sales are complete, the town will be refunded $17.7 million. The remaining funding has been used for infrastructure, utility and other site work as a town subsidy, in addition to the land.

For more information, contact Ruther at 970-376-2675 or gruther@vailgov.com.