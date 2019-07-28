Five hospitalized, two airlifted to Denver after rollover on Vail Pass

Debris is strewn on the shoulder of I-70 on Saturday following a rollover accident on Vail Pass.

Special to the Daily

Emergency responders were dispatched at 10:32 a.m. Saturday for a report of a rollover accident at the lower truck ramp at mile marker 182 on westbound Interstate 70. Responding agencies included Vail Fire and Emergency Services, Eagle County Paramedic Services, Colorado State Patrol and Vail Police.

Upon arrival, crews treated and transported five passengers who had been removed from an overturned SUV by bystanders. The passengers were taken to Vail Health. Two of the patients were later airlifted from Vail Health to Denver-area hospitals.

The SUV had been pulling a camper. There was also a semi-truck involved that used the emergency truck ramp.

I-70 was closed at the time of the accident and remained closed until mid-afternoon while Colorado State Patrol completed the traffic investigation and cleared the interstate of debris.