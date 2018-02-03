Five hundred parents take Eagle River Youth Coalition’s Parent Survey; PTAs benefit

EDWARDS — The Eagle River Youth Coalition's Parent Survey asked local parents their opinions, insights, perceptions and values regarding youth and activities in which youth engage. Eagle River Youth Coalition took the information, analyzed it and will present the survey's key findings Monday, Feb. 5, at its Parent Survey Presentation & Party from 3 to 5 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards.

Eagle River Youth Coalition is also rewarding those almost 500 parents who took the time to give honest feedback. For every parent survey completed (up to 350 respondents), the PTA of the survey taker's choice receives $10.

"We were so excited to hear from parents all around the community. Parents with younger kids have vastly different realities, and perceptions, than those with older kids," said Carol Johnson, community education manager. "What we learned is that we are moving in the right direction with youth activities, initiatives and engagement. Of course, there is always work to be done.

"I invite everyone to come to the presentation on Feb. 5 to hear the heartbeat of the community, and we will be handing out checks to PTAs."

Funding for this survey came from two large grants the Eagle River Youth Coalition receives in order to continue providing programs and convening initiative meetings and collecting data. The grantors are Office of Behavioral Health and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's Communities that Care, a statewide initiative that launched in Eagle County. It's funded by marijuana tax dollars with the goal of decreasing teenage risk behaviors.

Already in year two, Molly Hadley, Communities that Care coordinator, not only has seen positive community progress but has also engaged a wide variety of community members.

"We were thrilled to be able to support the parent survey. The number of respondents shows that we have an engaged, interested and active community who want what's best for youth," Hadley said.

RSVP to the event by emailing Johnson at cjohnson@eagleyouth.org.