Flash flood watch in effect for Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon

If you’re heading to Glenwood Springs for a Target run, you might want to reconsider. A flash flood watch for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar is in effect from 2-9 p.m. Saturday.

Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar is possible up to and during the period of the flash flood watch. Residents and recreation users near the area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars.

This story will be updated.