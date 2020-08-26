Flash flood watch in effect for Grizzly Creek, Lake Christine burn areas until 6 p.m.

Heavy rainfall of nearly a half-inch is a concern over the Grizzly Creek Fire and Lake Christine Fire burn areas until 6 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service reports.

The Lake Christine and Basalt Mountain area was added to a flash flood watch that initially was focused on the current Grizzly Creek Fire area.

NWS meteorologists are concerned about flooding and debris flow from the 2018 fire.

“Heavy rainfall upwards of 0.40 inch over the Lake Christine burn area is expected up to and during the period of the watch,” the weather service said at 2:45 p.m. ”Residents near the Lake Christine burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities.”

In early August 2019 there was flooding coming off one section of burn area that caused mudslides in the Fryingpan Valley. In some areas, 1.5 inches of rain in a short time sent mud, rocks, trees and other debris down into the Fryingpan Valley and into the Fryingpan River.

On Aug. 4, 2018, a flash flood just a month after the wildfire started sent mud, rock and ash into the area near Ace Lane’s property just off Highway 82 across from the Whole Foods.

The flash flood watch includes the Central Colorado River Basin and the cities of Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, Eagle, Edwards and Basalt.

“Residents near the Grizzly Creek burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts,” the initial National Weather Service alert states.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has crews keeping watch along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, CDOT Communications Manager Stacia Sellars said in an email.

“Motorists should anticipate the potential for a closure of Glenwood Canyon,” Sellars said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.