Flash flood watch issued for Glenwood Canyon starting at 3 pm

The National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office issued a flash flood watch Tuesday for the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon to start at 3 p.m., lasting approximately six hours.

A shutdown of I-70 is possible as flash flood warnings in recent weeks have prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close the interstate. Two such closures occurred last week.

National Weather Service meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows, the Grand Junction office reported on Tuesday.

“Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is possible during the period of the watch,” the National Weather Service reports. “Travelers and anyone near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars.”

Mudslides in July 2021 prompted an extended safety closure on I-70 for approximately two weeks. For spring, summer, and fall 2022, the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to have an I-70 Glenwood Canyon safety protocol in place to protect the traveling public.