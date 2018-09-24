Flat Tops fire 100 percent contained; crews held Indian Pass Fire to just three acres

WHAT’S RESTRICTED?

Eagle County, with the exception of the towns of Gypsum and Vail, is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, as are Garfield, Pitkin and Summit counties. That means:

• Campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates in developed campgrounds.

• No fires of any type are allowed outside of developed areas.

• No smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building.

• No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.

• No welding except in areas cleared of vegetation.

• No use of internal combustion engines without working spark arresters.

For more information, go to the website of the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit.

Source: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office