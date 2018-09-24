Flat Tops fire 100 percent contained; crews held Indian Pass Fire to just three acres
September 24, 2018
WHAT’S RESTRICTED?
Eagle County, with the exception of the towns of Gypsum and Vail, is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, as are Garfield, Pitkin and Summit counties. That means:
• Campfires are allowed only in designated fire grates in developed campgrounds.
• No fires of any type are allowed outside of developed areas.
• No smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building.
• No use of explosive materials, including explosive targets.
• No welding except in areas cleared of vegetation.
• No use of internal combustion engines without working spark arresters.
For more information, go to the website of the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit.
Source: Eagle County Sheriff’s Office
DOTSERO — Wildland fire crews spent their weekend stomping a wildland fire in a remote area of the Flat Tops Wilderness.
The Indian Pass Fire is 100 percent contained, after two hotshot crews and 11 smokejumpers contained all the spot fires, said Rick Truex, acting District Ranger for the Eagle Holy Cross Ranger District.
Smokejumpers saw minimal smoke throughout Sunday, Sept. 23, and into Monday, Sept. 24. Crews secured a fire line around the main fire and worked inward from there.
Ground crews were aided by two helicopters that dropped water on hot spots through the weekend, Truex said.
Sixty crew members held the Indian Pass Fire to just three acres, Truex said, as near critical fire weather conditions continue with warm, dry, windy conditions.
Last Friday, Sept. 21, the entire region, including the entre White River National Forest, went back under Stage 1 fire restrictions.
Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.
