Flips and fun in Vail as trickline competitions return to GoPro Mountain Games

Anthony Roumell competes in the Trickline competition Friday in Vail. Each competitior had two mintues to showcase their tricks.

VAIL — It’s one thing to do a double backflip in front of a huge crowd at Solaris Plaza. It’s another thing to do a backflip and land on a piece of fabric that is only 2 inches wide. Slacklining competitions are back at the GoPro Mountain Games after a five-year absence.

This particular competition is called tricklining, where slackline athletes perform a combination of tricks during a certain period of time. It’s a judged event with three former slackliners scoring the competitors.

The invitation-only event brought in an international field from the United States and some athletes came from as far as Brazil and Japan. The oldest competitor is San Diego-area slackliner Anthony Roumell who is 40, while the youngest is Arata Hosoe at 17. There were 10 athletes that took turns on the slackline, which stretched across Solaris Plaza on Friday afternoon. Their scores will be added up and the one with the most points by the end of Sunday’s Trickline competition will take home top honors.

“Check out the competition on Saturday at 1 p.m. and then we’re going to cut the field in half for the top scorers and we’ll have two heats on Sunday with the top half of the field,” said Mickey Wilson, a professional slackliner who lives on the Front Range and has been competing and showcasing slacklining at the GoPro Mountain Games for over a decade.

Heather Larsen of Wilson, Utah, and Eagle County resident Davis Hermes have done slackline demos for the past few years when there weren’t any competitions being held at the GoPro Mountain Games. Larsen and Hermes did not compete in Friday’s event, but Wilson pulled triple duty by not only competing in the event but also rigging the slackline and announcing the event for the spectators.

“I love the GoPro Mountain Games and I want to be as involved as possible. It’s been a lot of work but I’m just happy to see all the athletes out here enjoying it alongside me,” Wilson said. “That’s what it’s all about for me, trying to just share as much as possible because you only get one time a year to do this at the GoPro Mountain Games.”

Three judges were scoring the competitors on three different criteria: overall difficulty, performance and style, and creativity and diversity. The judges are all former competitors and some even competed in the GoPro Mountain Games.

Keagan French is the creativity and diversity judge. Originally from western New York, French has been in Colorado for a decade and was here 10 years ago at one of the original slackline competitions.

Gabriel Amaral is looking at performance and style when he is judging the athletes. He’s from Brazil but now lives in Las Vegas and has been with Cirque du Solei for about 10 years.

Marcus Nelson is judging overall difficulty and was a professional slackliner for close to a decade and has worked on cruise ships, at music festivals, and other outdoor events.

“It takes a lot of experience to be able to know what tricks are harder than others and how to judge those tricks. From the audience’s perspective, it’s not always easy to tell from watching what’s hard and what’s not, but we judges have a lot of experience with slacklining which gives us that background so that we can accurately judge those tricks,” Nelson said.

Amaral was impressed by the flips. “We had some competitors doing doubles and variations of different sizes of tricks like spinning, and one-and-a-half flips, which was amazing,” Amaral said.

“We had someone try a triple twist, so a front flip with a triple but they didn’t quite land it. But a lot of double combos, a lot of combos including flips with a back bounce, which was pretty impressive,” French said.

Shin Kikukawa goes vertical in the GoPro Mountain Games Trickline competition Friday in Vail. It was the first time having a trickline competition in 5 years. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

For trickline competitor Martín Hernandez, his combinations start with the things he does best.

In general, I’m really good at 900s, that’s a big spin and it looks great because it’s hard to do,” Hernandez said. “There are probably only two other guys here who can do it and it’s not even consistent for them but it’s one of my most consistent tricks and one that I bring pretty much every time I compete.”

The Bakersfield, California, athlete has been slacklining since April of 2013, and has worked as a trickliner doing a lot of shows, such as Cirque du Solei, all over the world. He competed at the GoPro Mountain Games from 2014 to 2018 and took third in 2017.

“I haven’t slacklined much this year, but I just hope to clean it up and put some big combos in and do a double on the chest which is what these guys do,” Hernandez said. “I haven’t done it since last year so I’m hoping to bring that back and combo it and keep things going and really build up.”

Check out the Trickline competitions at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Solaris Plaza.