Fly-Fishing Outfitter – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Best Fly-Fishing Outfitter
1. Minturn Anglers
2. Vail Valley Anglers
3. Trout Trickers
Since 2008, Minturn Anglers has been providing visitors and locals in the region guided fly-fishing trips, equipment, flies and in-depth reports. The outfitter is a small locally-owned fly shop celebrating over a decade of chasing trout in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.
Minturn Anglers stands out for its reputation of top customer experience. Whether you are doing a guide trip for the day or the week, stopping in for local intel, need to rent a rod or reel or are looking for the finest fishing apparel, Minturn Anglers and the company’s guides offer top service.
