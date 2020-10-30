Fly-Fishing Outfitter – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Fly-Fishing Outfitter

1. Minturn Anglers

Since 2008, Minturn Anglers has been providing visitors and locals in the region guided fly-fishing trips, equipment, flies and in-depth reports. The outfitter is a small locally-owned fly shop celebrating over a decade of chasing trout in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

Minturn Anglers stands out for its reputation of top customer experience. Whether you are doing a guide trip for the day or the week, stopping in for local intel, need to rent a rod or reel or are looking for the finest fishing apparel, Minturn Anglers and the company’s guides offer top service.

-Kim Fuller