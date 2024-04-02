Foodie heaven in the High Country as Taste of Vail hosts 40 renowned chefs
17 award-winning guest chefs from across the U.S. and Mexico create festival's biggest lineup yet
The Taste of Vail, one of the nation’s top food and wine festivals, announced its largest all-star chef lineup for its signature events and wine dinners from Apr. 3-6. Participating chefs include 22 chefs from the Vail Valley and 17 guest chefs from across the U.S. and Mexico.
Each chef will showcase a signature dish at events including The Debut of Rosé, The Après Tasting on The Streets of Vail, The Mountain Top Tasting and The Grand Tasting. Select chefs will be participating in wine dinners throughout the event.
For the first time, the Taste of Vail will host award-winning guest chefs from across the U.S. and Mexico to showcase their remarkable talent to Taste of Vail guests. It’s the festival’s largest lineup of participating chefs in its 32-year history.
“The culinary talent at Taste of Vail this year is beyond anything we’ve ever had before. From the amazing chefs in the Vail Valley to welcoming 17 extraordinary guest chefs from the U.S. and Mexico, we are beyond excited for our guests to experience a new level of culinary offerings at our event this year,” said Angela Mueller, executive director of Taste of Vail. “We are continuing the evolution of Taste of Vail and hosting guest chefs from North America truly provides chefs and attendees with an exciting new element to Taste of Vail.”
Vail Chefs
- Paul Anders, Sweet Basil/Mountain Standard, recognized in Colorado’s inaugural Michelin Guide
- Travis Culver, Sweet Basil
- Lily Doran, Mountain Fish House
- Will Edwards, Sweet Basil
- Kevin Erving, The Sebastian – Vail
- Mike Fernandez, Moe’s Original BBQ
- Matthew Good, The Charter Steakhouse
- Sean Heller, The Tenth
- McLean Hyde, Mountain Standard
- Bryanna Kody, The Dessert Lab
- Matt Limbaugh, Root and Flower
- Joshua Marshall, The Sonnenalp Vail
- Santosh Koradi, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek
- Angel Munoz Jr, Stoke and Rye
- Will Nolan, Blue Moose Pizza
- Alejandra Pastor, Celebrate Baking Co.
- Simon Purvis, Flame, Four Seasons Resort & Residences Vail
- Jack Ridenour, Bistro 14
- Jake Russell, Ein Prosit
- Nick Steger, Tavern on the Square at the Arrabelle
- Axel Torres, The Hythe Vail
- Jon Zavarol, Grill on the Gore
- Rudolph Williams, Cucina Rustica
2024 Guest Chefs – United States
California
Telmo Faria, Uma Casa, San Francisco, California
Colorado
Ismael De Sousa, Reunion Bread Co., Denver, Colorado
Dan Maguire and Jenn Davis, Ciao! Mobile Pizzeria, Joe Zeppys, Fort Collins, Colorado
Florida
Norman Love, Norman Love Confections, Fort Myers, Florida
Louisiana
Tom Branighan, MaMou, New Orleans, Louisiana, Bon Appetit 24 Best New Restaurants 2023
Michigan
Chi Walker and Nik R. Cole, Fried Chicken & Caviar, Detroit, Michigan
Montana
Josh Adams, Campione Roman Kitchen, Livingston, Montana, James Beard Award, Best Chef Semi Finalist 2024
Emily Hahn, Mountain Provisions, Bozeman, Montana, former Top Chef contestant
South Carolina
Josh Begley, Indaco, Charleston, South Carolina
James London, Chubby Fish, Charleston, South Carolina, James Beard Award, Best Chef Semi finalist 2024
Utah
Pierson Shields, St. Regis, Park City, Utah
2024 Guest Chefs -Mexico
Tomas Bermudez, La Docena Oyster Bar, Hono Grill and Sushi Bar and Juniko Sushi, Guadalajara, Mexico
Sofia Cortina, La Vitrine, Mexico City, Mexico, Best Pastry Chef in Latin America 2020
Mario Malvaez and Annie Yong, MAKAN, Mexico City, Mexico Best New Chefs 2021 in Mexico
To read the full bios of all chefs and see their accolades visit TasteofVail.com under 2024 Participants and Talent. Tickets and full schedule can be purchased at the website as well.