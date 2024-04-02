Foodie heaven in the High Country as Taste of Vail hosts 40 renowned chefs

The Taste of Vail returns to the slopes and streets of Vail Apr. 3-6.

Zach Mahone/Taste of Vail

The Taste of Vail, one of the nation’s top food and wine festivals, announced its largest all-star chef lineup for its signature events and wine dinners from Apr. 3-6. Participating chefs include 22 chefs from the Vail Valley and 17 guest chefs from across the U.S. and Mexico.

Each chef will showcase a signature dish at events including The Debut of Rosé, The Après Tasting on The Streets of Vail, The Mountain Top Tasting and The Grand Tasting. Select chefs will be participating in wine dinners throughout the event.

For the first time, the Taste of Vail will host award-winning guest chefs from across the U.S. and Mexico to showcase their remarkable talent to Taste of Vail guests. It’s the festival’s largest lineup of participating chefs in its 32-year history.

“The culinary talent at Taste of Vail this year is beyond anything we’ve ever had before. From the amazing chefs in the Vail Valley to welcoming 17 extraordinary guest chefs from the U.S. and Mexico, we are beyond excited for our guests to experience a new level of culinary offerings at our event this year,” said Angela Mueller, executive director of Taste of Vail. “We are continuing the evolution of Taste of Vail and hosting guest chefs from North America truly provides chefs and attendees with an exciting new element to Taste of Vail.”

Vail Chefs

Paul Anders, Sweet Basil/Mountain Standard, recognized in Colorado’s inaugural Michelin Guide

Travis Culver, Sweet Basil

Lily Doran, Mountain Fish House

Will Edwards, Sweet Basil

Kevin Erving, The Sebastian – Vail

Mike Fernandez, Moe’s Original BBQ

Matthew Good, The Charter Steakhouse

Sean Heller, The Tenth

McLean Hyde, Mountain Standard

Bryanna Kody, The Dessert Lab

Matt Limbaugh, Root and Flower

Joshua Marshall, The Sonnenalp Vail

Santosh Koradi, Park Hyatt Beaver Creek

Angel Munoz Jr, Stoke and Rye

Will Nolan, Blue Moose Pizza

Alejandra Pastor, Celebrate Baking Co.

Simon Purvis, Flame, Four Seasons Resort & Residences Vail

Jack Ridenour, Bistro 14

Jake Russell, Ein Prosit

Nick Steger, Tavern on the Square at the Arrabelle

Axel Torres, The Hythe Vail

Jon Zavarol, Grill on the Gore

Rudolph Williams, Cucina Rustica

2024 Guest Chefs – United States

California

Telmo Faria, Uma Casa, San Francisco, California

Colorado

Ismael De Sousa, Reunion Bread Co., Denver, Colorado

Dan Maguire and Jenn Davis, Ciao! Mobile Pizzeria, Joe Zeppys, Fort Collins, Colorado

Florida

Norman Love, Norman Love Confections, Fort Myers, Florida

Louisiana

Tom Branighan, MaMou, New Orleans, Louisiana, Bon Appetit 24 Best New Restaurants 2023

Michigan

Chi Walker and Nik R. Cole, Fried Chicken & Caviar, Detroit, Michigan

Montana

Josh Adams, Campione Roman Kitchen, Livingston, Montana, James Beard Award, Best Chef Semi Finalist 2024

Emily Hahn, Mountain Provisions, Bozeman, Montana, former Top Chef contestant

South Carolina

Josh Begley, Indaco, Charleston, South Carolina

James London, Chubby Fish, Charleston, South Carolina, James Beard Award, Best Chef Semi finalist 2024

Utah

Pierson Shields, St. Regis, Park City, Utah

2024 Guest Chefs -Mexico

Tomas Bermudez, La Docena Oyster Bar, Hono Grill and Sushi Bar and Juniko Sushi, Guadalajara, Mexico

Sofia Cortina, La Vitrine, Mexico City, Mexico, Best Pastry Chef in Latin America 2020

Mario Malvaez and Annie Yong, MAKAN, Mexico City, Mexico Best New Chefs 2021 in Mexico

To read the full bios of all chefs and see their accolades visit TasteofVail.com under 2024 Participants and Talent. Tickets and full schedule can be purchased at the website as well.