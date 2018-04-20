For the first time, Vail Valley unaffiliated voters can cast ballots in party primaries

For more information about each of the parties, visit the Eagle County Republicans at http://www.eaglegop.com and the Eagle County Democratic Party website at eagledems.org .

What does this mean for Eagle County? The primary determines who's on the final ballot in November.

When will ballots be sent out? Eagle County voters will start receiving their ballots in the mail in early June. Primary day is Tuesday, June 26.

What does this mean for unaffiliated voters? They can only vote in one party's primary — if both ballots are turned in, neither will count. To pick a party's ballot, go to http://www.govotecolorado.com .

What's changing with the primaries? Unaffiliated voters can cast ballots in party primaries for the first time this year, thanks to a 2016 ballot initiative.

EAGLE — For the first time, Colorado voters do not have to affiliate with a party to cast a ballot in the June primary.

But you do have to choose only one party's ballot, said Regina O'Brien, Eagle County Clerk and Recorder.

Since Colorado went to mail ballots a few years back, ballots have been mailed to all affiliated voters, O'Brien said.

"Now, they'll also be mailed to the more than 13,000 unaffiliated voters in Eagle County," O'Brien said.

How it works

If you're affiliated with a political party, you'll be mailed the primary ballot for that party.

If you're unaffiliated, you can let the county clerk's office know what party you want to vote for in the primary. They'll mail you that party's ballot.

If you don't let them know, they'll mail you both major party ballots.

However, you can only vote in one party's primary, O'Brien said.

If you vote in more than one party's primary, your ballots will be tossed out and your vote will not count, O'Brien said.

"My goal is enfranchisement. We want every vote to count," O'Brien said.

You can make their lives a little easier by going to http://www.govotecolorado.com and telling them which party's primary ballot you want.

How we're here

Colorado voters approved the semi-closed primary during the 2016 election.

Proponents argued that opening primaries to independents could boost more moderate candidates and wrest some control from the hardcore partisans who tend to cast a majority of votes in primaries.

Unaffiliated voters are the largest and fastest-growing bloc in Colorado — 37 percent across the state.

In Eagle County, recent numbers put unaffiliated voters at 44.1 percent of the 29,302 total voters registered. In Summit County, around 9,000 of 19,000 total voters are unaffiliated.

Both Democrats and Republicans held their state assemblies Saturday, April 14.

The primary is Tuesday, June 26.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.