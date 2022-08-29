For Vail workers of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, Vail Pioneer Weekend full of friendship and nostalgia

Vail local Tom Vucich adds names to a Vail Pioneer Weekend board in remembrance of some of his friends who worked in Vail during the 1970s. Vail Pioneer Weekend, an every-five-year event, took place on Saturday and Sunday in Vail.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

The list of Vail pioneers who are no longer with us keeps growing, making the party in honor of them that much more special.

Vail pioneers gathered over the weekend to celebrate those who made the town what it is today, the three-day party included hundreds of current Vail-area residents and locals-for-life who worked in Vail in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.

Crowds gather in Lionshead Village on Saturday for Vail Pioneer Weekend.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

An every-five-year event, it was the fifth Vail Pioneer Weekend celebration locals have organized after starting in 2002, said Mary Lawrence, who runs the event along with her partner, Packy Walker, and numerous other volunteers.

Vail Pioneer Weekend started in conjunction with Vail Mountain’s 40th-anniversary celebration, Lawrence said.

“Packy just raised his hand and said ‘I’ll do it,'” Lawrence said of organizing the event.

Vail Pioneer Weekend organizer Mary Lawrence, left, with longtime local Paula Canepa. Canepa says she hopes to help Lawrence transition the leadership of the event on to the next generation in the years to come.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

On Saturday an evening gathering took place at Walker’s stomping grounds, Lionshead tavern Bart and Yeti’s.

Kevin Foley, who helps run Bart and Yeti’s with his brother, Dennis, said he thought they had about 750 people in Lionshead for the event.

“A lot of familiar faces here,” Foley said.

It’s hard to find anyone who was in Vail prior to its opening in 1962, but there were a couple of those people in attendance at Bart and Yeti’s on Saturday.

Attendee Bob Ruder skied Vail on Opening Day in 1962 after his father, Leonard Ruder, helped build some of the runs on the mountain. The Ruders were homesteaders in the Gore Creek Valley long before the area was known as Vail.

Vail Pioneer Weekend, an every-five-year event, brought together local workers from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s in Vail.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Filmmaker Roger Brown, also in attendance on Saturday night, skied Vail with the mountain’s founders in 1961, before there were chairlifts. Brown made “Ski Country USA,” a film about Vail skiing which was shown to investors who helped fund the ski area, and continued to make films around the world in the decades that followed.

Brown is still a master of his craft, releasing films as recently as last year. In conjunction with Vail’s 50th anniversary and 2012 Vail Pioneer Weekend, Brown released “Vail: The Rise of America’s Iconic Ski Resort,” celebrating Vail but also not shying away from its imperfections, as well.

Brown said these days he’s turned his attention to pollution surrounding Gypsum, where he now lives, focusing his cameras on areas above the Vail Valley Jet Center and in the neighborhoods which lie between the Holy Cross and Flat Tops wilderness areas. But Brown, who still stands tall and speaks eloquently at 87, was hesitant to say it will be his last project.

“I’ve still got a lot to say,” he said.

Brown shared stories of skiing with Pete Seibert, Earl Eaton and the small contingent of Vail’s finders, founders and funders who envisioned the resort.

Filmmaker Roger Brown, left, at Vail Pioneer Weekend weekend on Saturday. Brown made the first film about Vail in 1961.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Seibert’s son, Vail Town Council member Pete Seibert Jr., also attended, speaking to attendees at the Ford Amphitheater on Sunday.

Former Vail Associates President Harry Frampton said Seibert’s words were encouraging.

“One of the things Pete said is because Vail Associates was such a terrific ski company, and the culture was so strong from the Bill Browns and the Bob Parkers and the Paul Testwuides and a lot of people, it was really the culture of Vail to be the best ski resort in the world, that was cultural at the time, and I think what happened was that rubbed off on the rest of the community,” Frampton said. “So no matter what you were doing, whether it was a restaurant or a retail shop, people had a commitment towards excellence.”

Crowds gather at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Sunday for Vail Pioneer Weekend.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Former Vail Mayor Ludwig Kurz arrived in Vail in 1966 and watched the town grow, and said at Vail Pioneer Weekend he saw many of those responsible for that growth.

Kurz said with the invitees spanning several decades in Vail, the event had two generations of pioneers in attendance.

Of those in attendance, “many came here after me,” Kurz said, “but these people are all pioneers.”

Ski instructor Jebbie Brown at Vail Pioneer Weekend on Sunday. Brown taught many Vail local children how to ski in Vail’s early days.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail’s current mayor, Kim Langmaid, was one of the members of the younger generation in attendance. She said can still hear the voice of one of the older-generation attendees, Jebbie Brown, in her ear when she skis.

Brown is the namesake of Jebbie’s Deck on Vail Mountain and taught local kids like Langmaid to ski as an instructor in Vail’s early days.

Brown said she saw several of her old students in attendance over the weekend.

Vail local Packy Walker, left, helped organize Vail Pioneer Weekend.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Kurz said in looking around at all the faces of those who worked in Vail in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, many of whom had traveled far to return to Vail for the weekend, he saw, most of all, “a lot of hard work.”

“We started a movement into making skiing a major recreation in the United States which can support a town,” Kurz said. “And a valley.”