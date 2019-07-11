Forbes recognizes Vail Resorts as one of ‘Best Employers for Women’

Vail Mountain Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard.

Special to the Daily

Vail Resorts has been named one of “America’s Best Employers for Women” by Forbes magazine for its continued efforts to elevate women in leadership. Vail Resorts is one of only 13 Travel & Leisure companies to be included in the second annual list.

“We appreciate this exciting acknowledgment from Forbes in recognition of the ongoing efforts we’ve made to create an environment that encourages and enables growth opportunities for women at our company,” said Lynanne Kunkel, chief human resources officer at Vail Resorts, in a statement. “While there’s more work to be done, we’re proud to have so many female trailblazers in operational leadership in an industry that has traditionally been male-dominated. We’re also proud of the strong number of women on the Vail Resorts Executive Committee and Board of Directors.”

In a February announcement, Vail Resorts announced that Beth Howard will move from her role as the vice president and chief operating officer of Beaver Creek to a similar role at Vail.

Replacing Howard will be Nadia Guerriero, currently the vice president and general manager of Northstar in California.

Forbes, in collaboration with analytics firm Statista, selected America’s Best Employers for Women using an independent survey from a sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees, including 40,000 women, working for companies employing at least 1,000 people.

While Vail Resorts has had leadership development programs designed to empower women in place for several years, in March, the company announced a new enterprise-wide initiative: POWDER. Standing for Providing Opportunities for Women through Diversity, Equality and Respect, the new program for women and men is designed to foster an inclusive culture that attracts and retains a broad range of talent and promotes diverse leadership growth opportunities.

Vail Resorts in April was named by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Employers” for the fourth year in a row. The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce in 2018 named Vail Resorts a “Champion of Change” for its efforts to advance women in a male-dominated industry.

For more information, listen to the Trailblazers episode of the company’s “Epic by Nature” podcast. Information about the Vail Resorts’ employee experience can be found at VailResortsCareers.com.