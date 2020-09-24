Forest Service approves paved road to proposed Berlaimont Estates development

Opponents of the Berlaimont Estates proposal say the land, shown above, is critical wildlife habitat. Access to the site will require road construction through U.S. Forest Service property.

Chris Dillmann | Daily file photo

The White River National Forest on Thursday released its final Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Record of Decision approving a paved road to the 680-acre Berlaimont Estates’ private inholding near Edwards.

“The draft decision meets the Forest Service’s legal obligation under the Alaska Native Interest Land Conservation Act to provide adequate access to the inholding and minimizes impacts on National Forest System lands by keeping the access across the Forest entirely on existing roads,” said White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.

The draft decision applies only to National Forest System lands and would not authorize any action on private lands. Under Eagle County regulations, Berlaimont would need to obtain county approval for new road construction on their private lands.

Under the draft decision, the Forest Service would authorize a year-round access route that includes paving 2.6 miles of two existing Forest Service Roads (FSR 774/Berry Creek Road and FSR 780). This route has the least amount of impact to national forest land while providing the legal access required under ANILCA, according to the Forest Service analysis.

‘Nobody likes this project’

“This is definitely a disappointment,” said Peter Hart, staff attorney for the Wilderness Workshop, a non-profit organization headquartered in Carbondale that has led Berlaimont opposition.

“Our take is the road is unnecessary and unreasonable,” said Hart, reiterating the arguments against Berlaimont.

“This development will result in the destruction of some of the best, last winter habitat we have in the area, at a time when the wildlife populations are in severe decline,” said Hart. “The development will also put more people and structures in in a fire-prone landscape.”

Public sentiment against Berlaimont has been vocal with events, petitions, letters and official comment about the plan.

“Nobody likes this project. There have been thousands of comments about this plan and basically all of them were in opposition,” said Hart. “The reason is because there is basically no public benefit that will come from a real estate speculator paving public land that is critical wildlife habibt.”

For now, Hart said he is reviewing the decision documents and the EIS. The Wilderness Workshop will likely engage in the comment period for the Forest Service decision.

“After that, we will see what happens,” said Hart.

Mitigation proposal

In its decison, the Forest Service says that to mitigate impacts to public recreation from improving the Berlaimont road, a 2.7-mile trail would be constructed west of Berry Creek to create a 4.5-mile loop system for pedestrian and mountain bike use.

The Forest Service analyzed four alternatives in the EIS, including a no action alternative. Each action alternative analyzed different uses of existing Forest Service roads and/or new road construction and alignments.

“We received comments from hundreds of people concerned about the proponent’s plans to develop this private in-holding and the potential impacts to wildlife and other resources,” Fitzwilliams said. “We have no authority to regulate development on private lands and ultimately selected the alternative with the least impacts to Forest lands over the original proposal to blade a new road across National Forest System lands.”

The Forest Service is legally required to provide adequate access to private property completely surrounded by National Forest System lands under the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act of 1980.

Release of the draft decision initiates a 45-day objection period. The Final EIS and Draft Record of Decision along with information about filing an objection are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50041.

This story will be updated.