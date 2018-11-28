Forest Service hosts public meeting on Muddy Pass/Sheephorn project Nov. 29 in Avon

AVON — The U.S. Forest Service would like to remind the public about an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the Muddy Pass/Sheephorn project. A public open-house meeting will be held on Thursday, Nov. 29, at Walking Mountains Science Center, located at 318 Walking Mountains Lane in Avon, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend to ask questions and learn about the project.

The Forest Service is currently seeking comments on the Muddy Pass/Sheephorn project. Goals of the project are to provide benefits to forest health, wildlife habitat and recreation access. The proposed project activities include timber harvest, prescribed burning, habitat improvements for big game and fish, range improvements and transportation system improvements.

Electronic comments including attachments can be submitted to: https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=53148. For more information visit the project page at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=53148.