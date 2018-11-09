Forest Service releases draft decision for Golden Peak improvements project

VAIL, Colo. – The Forest Service has released the Draft Decision and Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) for the Golden Peak improvements Project. After considering public comments and the analysis in the Environmental Impact Statement, Scott Fitzwilliams, the Deciding Official, has authorized the Proposed Action.

"The project will meet the need to improve competition terrain, guest experience and the training venue at Golden Peak, while simultaneously enhancing the safety and experience for the general skiing public at Vail Mountain," said Scott Fitzwilliams.

The Decision authorizes the construction of one surface lift (T-bar or similar design) and approximately 42 acres of new ski trails for women's Downhill and men's Super G courses, a moguls course and skier cross course; various maintenance and storage facilities; infrastructure to support snowmaking; an access road for construction; staging areas and logging decks for construction materials and timber and vegetation removal; and surface smoothing/grading for new ski trails and drainage management. These projects would occur within the resort's existing Special Use Permit (SUP) area and would be consistent with the 2007 Vail Resorts Master Development Plan Update. Project implementation will begin in summer 2019.

Golden Peak serves as the primary ski and snowboard racing and training venue for Vail and the Ski and Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV), and provides a world-class venue for local athletes and international events. As local, regional, national, and international groups continue to seek areas devoted specifically to ski and snowboard racing and training, a contained venue with adequate facilities to serve high-caliber events is needed. The Decision will improve the current facilities and terrain at Golden Peak to continue a legacy of ski and snowboard racing and training at Vail Mountain.

The release of this Draft Decision initiates the 45-day objections period. Individuals who submitted timely and specific written comments during the scoping and/or comment periods have standing to file an objection to the Draft Decision Notice. Project documents are available for download on the White River National Forest website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=47937.

Objections, including attachments, must be filed via mail, fax, email, hand-delivery, express delivery or messenger service (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays) to: Reviewing Officer, Brian Ferebee, Regional Forester, USDA Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Region, 1617 Cole Blvd, Building 17, Lakewood, CO 80401; FAX: (303) 275-5134, or email r02admin_review@fs.fed.us.

Objections must be submitted within 45 calendar days, starting November 9th.