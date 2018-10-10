Forest Service seeking comments on Vail Mountain snowmaking project; open house Oct. 23

EAGLE COUNTY — The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District is seeking public comments in response to a proposal from Vail Resorts for a snowmaking project at Vail Mountain. The purpose of the project is to enhance the reliability and consistency of the skiing surface for high-use ski areas, critical circulation routes and areas with high wind and solar exposure.

"Consistent snow coverage for circulation routes and high-use areas is vital for safety, visitor experience and operations," said Scott Fitzwilliams, forest supervisor. "As always, we look forward to hearing from the public about this project at the open house or through the public comment process."

The Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District will host a public open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesady, Oct. 23, at the District Office, located at 24747 U.S. Highway 24 in Minturn. The public is encouraged to attend to ask questions about the project.

The project includes 262 acres of new snowmaking coverage, 32.5 miles of new snowmaking pipeline and 14 new valve stations. The project is located within the upper portion of the front side of Vail Mountain, above the town of Vail. All project components are within Vail's existing Forest Service Special Use Permit (SUP) area. An interactive story map highlighting the Proposed Action and preliminary findings is available at https://goo.gl/7ApPdT.

The formal Notice of Proposed Action is available for review online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=54859.

The notice and supporting documentation is also available for review at the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District Office.

Additional information regarding this action can be obtained from Noel Ludwig, project leader, at nludwig@fs.fed.us or by phone at 303-275-5164.