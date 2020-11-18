Forest Service seeks summer workers

The White River National Forest will have more than 160 temporary job openings for next summer, the supervisor’s office announced Wednesday.

The application process is currently open for 17 temporary wildland firefighting positions. The U.S. Forest Service is seeking firefighters, helitack crew members and dispatchers. The positions are based in Grand Junction, Rifle, Eagle and Silverthorne. The application process for those positions is open through Nov. 27.

The application process for 150 jobs outside of firefighting will run Dec. 1 through Dec. 11. Those include positions in wilderness and trail; recreation; customer service; biological technicians in wildlife, fisheries and botany; range management; and equipment operators. The positions are based in Aspen, Carbondale, Eagle, Glenwood Springs, Meeker, Minturn and Silverthorne.

While exact start and stop dates vary, the typical field season is April or May through September.

“We look for dedicated individuals from all walks of life and of all abilities to join our workforce,” Acting Forest Supervisor Lisa Stoeffler said in a prepared statement. “Temporary positions with the U.S.D.A. Forest Service are a great way to gain valuable experience, work outdoors, and get exposure to different careers.”

View the announcements and apply for the jobs on http://www.USAJOBS.gov. More information about positions across the Rocky Mountain Region is available on http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Visit Tips for Applicants for help with the application process. For specific questions about the jobs offered by the White River National Forest, call (970) 404-3172 or log onto http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/whiteriver/about-forest/jobs.