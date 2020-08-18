Forest Service temporarily closes shooting range near Minturn

The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Two Elk Target Range near Minturn to recreational shooting and human entry because of extreme fire danger.

“After discussions with the local community, including recreational shooters, we are temporarily closing the range due to the extreme fire conditions and because many fire suppression resources in the Rocky Mountain Region are already engaged in other wildfires,” said Eagle Holy-Cross District Ranger Leanne Veldhuis in a statement. “We anticipate the range will remain closed until the White River National Forest returns to Stage 1 fire restrictions.”

The White River National Forest is currently under Stage 2 fire restrictions. The Forest anticipates the closure will remain in place until fire restrictions are reduced to Stage 1.

Access on Forest Service Road 762 to the Two Elk Trailhead remains open as is the trail itself.

“Conditions are truly extreme right now, and anyone in the Forest needs to be extremely thoughtful,” Veldhuis said. “Simple things like avoiding parking in dry grass and making sure no chains are dragging from your trailer can prevent a large wildfire.”

Stage 2 fire restrictions include prohibiting campfires or charcoal, even in developed campgrounds. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver for more information or call the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District office at 970-827-5715.