Forest Service will seek comments on McCoy Park Terrain Development at event Wednesday, May 9

MINTURN — The White River National Forest is seeking comments on proposed terrain park enhancements in the McCoy Park area at Beaver Creek Resort. The proposed project would take place entirely within the existing Beaver Creek Special Use Permit area.

The goal of this project is to provide guests with a dedicated beginner and low-intermediate ability level area that offers high-quality snow conditions throughout the season in a setting that is separated from advanced-ability level terrain.

"This project has been talked about for some time in the community," said Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger Aaron Mayville. "As always, we look forward to hearing from the public at the open house, or through public comment."

An open house to discuss the proposed project will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Holy Cross Ranger Station, located at 24747 U.S. Highway 24 north of Minturn. Representatives from the White River National Forest and Beaver Creek Resort will be present to answer questions and provide additional information to the public.

Beaver Creek Resort's proposal includes building 250 acres of beginner and low-intermediate ability-level ski terrain, two chairlift installations, cross-country ski and snowshoe trails, a warming hut, composting toilets at the existing Candy Cabin and at the bottom and top of the proposed chairlift, a ski patrol service building, a new service road and snowmaking to support the egress to the proposed McCoy Park chairlifts.

How to comment

The White River National Forest is preparing an Environmental Assessment to consider and disclose the anticipated environmental effects of implementing this project. This public comment period is aimed at providing opportunities for the public to have early and meaningful participation in the process. Note that this comment period is serving as both scoping and the sole comment period for the project. There will not be another opportunity to comment.

Specific written comments on the proposed project will be accepted through Tuesday, May 29. Comments may be submitted to Scott Fitzwilliams, Forest Supervisor, c/o Max Forgensi, Mountain Sports Permit Administrator, White River National Forest, P.O. Box 190, Minturn, CO, 81645, or electronically by clicking on "Current Projects" at http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.

Persons commenting should include: name, address, telephone number, organization represented (if any); name of the proposal on which the comment is being submitted (Beaver Creek Resort — McCoy Park Terrain Development); and specific facts and supporting reasons for consideration.

For additional information, contact Max Forgensi, Mountain Sports Permit Administrator, at mforgensi@fs.fed.us or 970-827-5157, or visit the project page at http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver. An interactive story map of the project can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y8urdzu5.