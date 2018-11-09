Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly formally charged with felony trespassing

Former Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was formally charged with first-degree trespassing of a dwelling on Thursday during an appearance in Arapahoe County District Court.

The felony charge filed Thursday is the same as Kelly's arrest charge from Oct. 23.

Kelly allegedly entered an Englewood home that night without permission after attending all-pro linebacker Von Miller's annual Halloween party at the Gothic Theatre. Kelly sat on a couch next to a woman and began mumbling incoherently, according to his arrest affidavit.

