Former NASA engineer creates glitter bomb to surprise package thieves (video)

You wouldn't think it would take a rocket scientist to foil "porch pirates," but Mark Rober, a former NASA engineer, was tired of thieves purloining packages from his porch, so he spent months working on a decoy that sprays glitter, activates a spray can of fart spray and has four attached cameras to catch the subsequent fun.

It's brilliant.

Given that porch piracy is a growing problem throughout the land, how much would you pay for one of these things?