Former prosecutor joins Bloch and Chapleau in law firm’s Edwards office

EDWARDS — The law firm of Bloch and Chapleau, LLC has announced the addition of Braden C. Angel as a senior associate with the firm. Angel specializes in domestic relations, criminal matters, and civil litigation. Mr. Angel is a graduate of Miami University and the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

In 2007, Mr. Angel began a six-year tenure as a Deputy District Attorney for the Fifth Judicial District and tried numerous cases to successful jury verdicts in Eagle, Summit, Clear Creek, and Lake Counties. Angel left the district attorney's office to enter private practice as a civil litigator in 2012. Since that time, he has continued to work in Eagle, Summit, and neighboring counties to represent local people and business that need legal assistance. He recently served as the Legal Programs Coordinator for Advocates for Victims of Assault. Angel is the current President for the Continental Divide Bar Association, which includes Summit, Eagle, and Lake Counties.

Angel joined Bloch & Chapleau as a contract attorney in 2016 before becoming a senior associate in June. Mr. Angel is highly regarded for his courtroom skills and has taken over 30 cases to jury trial.

Angel works in the firm's Edwards office as well as the newly-opened Frisco office. For more information, call 970-926-1700.