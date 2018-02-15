Former Silt police officer gets 45 days jail time, 5 years probation for insurance fraud

SILT — A former Silt police officer was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in the Garfield County Jail and five years supervised probation after pleading guilty in December to felony insurance fraud.

Ex-police Col. Michael Taylor, 49, will not go to prison, however, receiving a suspended five-year Department of Corrections sentence contingent on successfully completing the terms of his probation. That includes paying restitution now amounting to more than $70,000, with interest, and serving 100 hours of public service.

The sentence was handed down by 9th District Judge James Boyd in Garfield District Court.

Taylor was indicted by a grand jury last August, and later pleaded guilty in Garfield District Court to felony theft of $20,000 to $100,000 and felony insurance fraud.

Between 2010 and 2015, Taylor had reported twice that his New Castle home was burglarized and that his wife’s car was broken into. His insurance paid out more than $60,000 over that time.

In the first claim, in 2010, he told New Castle police and his insurance company that several items were stolen from his home, including a Rolex watch, a Sentry safe, his passport and a blender. However, he later turned that passport in when he went to get a new one, and he later admitted that the Rolex was a knockoff, according to the grand jury indictment.