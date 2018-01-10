Former Vail employee Pardee named new town manager in Jackson, Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Jackson Town Council has approved a contract selecting Larry Pardee as its town manager. Pardee will replace Bob McLaurin, who announced his resignation in the fall of 2017. Pardee, a former town of Vail employee, has served as the director of public works for the town of Jackson since 2004.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to carry out the council's vision for this community," Pardee said. "I look forward to building on the leadership foundation established by Bob McLaurin for the town organization."

Pardee grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and relocated to Colorado in 1980, where he began working for the town of Vail's Public Works Department. While employed in Vail, Pardee worked his way from heavy equipment operator to construction inspector. In 1999, he was promoted to manage Vail's streets and maintenance division in his role as assistant public works director. He is credited with creating a "can do" culture for the department that continues to thrive today. After 25 years in Vail, Pardee and his family moved to Jackson in 2004, when he was selected to manage the town of Jackson Public Works.

During his time in Jackson, Pardee has focused on initiatives that have had positive impacts on the quality of life in the town. These include creation of the Town's 10×10 Energy Sustainability Initiative including the creation of Energy Conservation Works, the construction of Jackson's first parking garage and the refinement of Jackson's capital improvements program. Pardee sits on numerous committees including the Transportation Advisory Committee, the Flat Creek Watershed District and the Jackson Recovery Planning Team. He has played a role in several notable events in town including the West Broadway Landslide and the 2017 solar eclipse. He also has been an active member of the town of Jackson Senior Leadership Team since 2004.

In 2016, Pardee was asked to serve as the Interim START Bus Director after Michael Wackerly announced his retirement. He held this position concurrently with his position as Director of Public Works.

In announcing the appointment, Mayor Pete Muldoon said he was impressed with Pardee's results-driven experience and professionalism.

"Pardee brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position having served the Town of Jackson since moving to the valley in 2004. The town is indeed fortunate to have landed his services."

Pardee said he is excited to be selected as Jackson's new Town Manager and looks forward to assuming the responsibilities of managing the town organization.

Pardee will begin his duties in his new role on June 4, 2018.