Former Vail Golf Club superintendent and assistant have blossomed since leaving valley

Jim Myers and Chris Chase worked as superintendent and assistant superintendent, respectively, at Vail Golf Club before their careers brought them around the world.

Jim Myers/Courtesy photo

Golf has brought Jim Myers and Chris Chase all over the world.

Myers, the certified golf course superintendent at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland — which hosts the longest-running non-major tournament on the LPGA tour as well as one of the oldest and most prestigious amateur golf events in North America —and Chase, who has worked as a certified golf superintendent in Hong Kong for the last 15 years, have played on five continents and 30 different countries.

The friends’ journeys started in Vail.

“I feel like Chris and I have been very fortunate over the years to see so much, and golf has given us so much — more than I could possibly imagine — and that kind of all started at Vail Golf Club,” said Myers.

“I just really felt like that’s what started our careers.”

Midwest to mountains

Myers grew up playing hockey and golf in Detroit, Michigan and remembers visiting Vail on a family ski trip as a young teen. Sure of his future in golf by his junior year of high school, he was tantalized by the idea of combining mountain scenery with manicured links.

“I knew I always wanted to be in the mountains — and to do a golf course at the same time — I just thought that would be so cool,” he said. He enjoyed an internship at Vail Golf Club during his last two undergraduate years at Ferris State University. Then Vail Recreation District executive director Piet Pieters brought him on as an assistant superintendent after graduation. When Ernie Bender left VCG to become the first superintendent of Eagle Ranch, the 26-year-old Myers slid into the superintendent role at Vail Golf Club in 1997, a job he held until 2005.

“I was one of the youngest superintendents in Colorado at the time,” Myer remembered. Upon recommendation from a friend, he took a close look at a resume from another midwestern youngster for the now-vacant assistant superintendent role.

Chase, who grew up in the small town of Elkhorn, Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin, was plucked from The Riviera Country Club in California by Myers.

“I just felt like our personalities worked pretty well. We were both pretty young,” said Myers.

Working under Pieters’ guidance, the two forged a friendship as they learned the ropes of organizing high-quality golf events.

“You look back on Vail — I think even today, really — working for Piet Pieters, who is working now for Ernie Els … it’s just interesting how much he developed our thought process and leadership skills and how we lead teams and stuff,” Myers explained.

“Doing televised events, you got huge groups, LPGA players — the best players in the world — the place is busy and there’s a lot going on and I feel like Vail helped develop those skill sets.”

Even though his main focus was golf, the lifelong hockey player — he played through college, in Vail and continues to be a part of a ‘beer’ league in Seattle — enjoyed a few rare interactions with celebrity rink rats while working part-time at Gore Creek Fly Fisherman.

Glenn Lokay often sent high-end clients — CEO’s and NHL stars — to Myers.

One highlight was guiding Red Wing defenseman Jamie Pushor, whom Myers remembers watching having grown up in Detroit as a defenseman himself.

“That was pretty cool,” he reminisced.

He also guided former Dallas Star Brian Skrudland and Colorado Avalanche star Mike Keane.

“Those guys were phenomenal; they were crazy, too. They wanted me to carry a backpack full of beers for them,” laughed Myers. “That was really cool taking those guys fishing.”

Though he eventually left for the Pacific Northwest in 2006, he still considers Vail as the launch pad for both his and Chase’s distinguished golf careers.

“I felt like both of us really developed our leadership skills and then ventured out,” Myers said.

Working one of the final Jerry Ford Invitationals was a catalyst for both him and Chase to realizing their eventual destinies in the golf world.

“I think that’s kind of what really got my brain thinking ‘man, I really like doing televised events,'” Myers recalled.

“Same for Chris. He went on to host the Hong Kong Open. I think for both of us, that Ford event really kind of got our thought-process moving about wanting to do televised events.”

With that objective in mind, Myers knew he couldn’t stay in Vail forever.

“Unfortunately in Vail, you’re not going to get a PGA or LPGA tour event, so I kind of had to venture out for that,” he said.

Traveling the world

Chase’s career would take off in Hong Kong, ironically the birth place of Myer’s wife. “It’s kind of interesting, all of the ties Chris and I have to Hong Kong,” Myers reflected.

Chase was the superintendent at Hong Kong Golf Club for six years before acquiring the same position at The Clearwater Bay Golf & Country Club. Myers moved to the Mountain Springs Golf Club for one year before becoming The Plateau Club superintendent from 2007-2019 and finally the Columbia Edgewater Country Club superintendent, where he has been the last three years.

Ever since they met in Vail, Chase and Myers have remained close.

“Once we both left Vail, him and I hung out all the time,” said Myers, who said they talk at least weekly.

A lot of time was spent traveling the world, playing different courses and meeting with other superintendents. In their 20s, they went to Mexico a few times. When Pieter started working for Ernie Els, the pair flew down to South Africa to play at Els’ club. Then it was on to Europe and Asia. “Chris and I were like, ‘this is amazing,'” Myers reveled, estimating that they played every course in Hong Kong and almost all of Vietnam’s, too. Cambodia, Laos and China’s courses were played also. The value wasn’t solely about teeing off in exotic locations, though.

“You could learn so much just from visiting with another superintendent about what their challenges are, what they face, and how you could implement that into your management style and program back at home. So, Chris and I really gained a lot from that,” explained Myers.

Myers explains the job as managing people, first and foremost.

“You’re maintaining a golf course, but you’re also maintaining a budget and people. And then there’s a lot of science that kind of goes into it as well,” he said. Having figured out how to grow grass at 8,000 feet while in Vail, everything else seems a bit easier. Still, his job involves working 12 days on with two day breaks. If there’s an event, like the upcoming Pacific Coastal Championships, “which is the best 84 college players in the world,” according to Myers, he might not take two days off in the whole month.

“You’ve got volunteers that come in, you’re having to organize them plus your staff. On top of that, you throw Golf Channel in there, you throw all the set-up of the grandstands, where TV is going to be — TV towers — you put all that into it and every one of your friends is looking at it. So, you have to do a very good job of maintaining and managing all those pieces,” he explained of his many roles.

Jim Myers poses with Hannah Green after she won the 2019 Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

Special to the Daily

During September’s Portland Classic, the premier LPGA event at Columbia, he estimates he might sleep three hours per night.

“Once the LPGA comes onsite, after advance week, I don’t even go home that entire week,” he said, noting that prep happens at night and preceding the following day’s rounds.

Myers wouldn’t have it any other way, but he’s grateful he had the chance to cut his teeth in the valley.

“I felt like the golf community was really strong,” he said of the people he served in Vail.

“Think about how many golf courses have been built over the years. It shows you that there’s a very strong community that really enjoys it.”

“I really felt that the time there helped develop the leadership skills and knowledge — for Chris and I to go on and have such great careers and both of us becoming certified golf course superintendents and being able to travel the world … I feel very fortunate.”