Former Vail Police officer charged with soliciting prostitution in addition to harassment

Former Vail Police officer Adam Bloom is scheduled to appear in Eagle County court on May 9 for harassment, a class-1 misdemeanor, and soliciting prostitution, a petty offense.

Bloom was arrested on March 29 on charges of harassment, at which time he was terminated from his position with the Vail Police Department, according to information provided by the town of Vail.

But District Attorney Heidi McCollum said Bloom was also charged with soliciting prostitution as a result of an incident alleged to have occurred on March 25.

A witness told the Vail Daily that Bloom was involved in an incident that occurred at Local Joe’s Pizza, a bar and restaurant in the Sandstone area of Vail, between 1 and 2 a.m. on March 25.

Bartender Lidia Whipple said Bloom arrived at the bar at about 1:15 a.m., was behaving erratically and harassing guests at the bar.

Bloom followed one of the female guests at the bar to her residence after she left, Whipple said, frightening the woman.

Whipple said she shared the story with the Vail Police Department following the incident.

Bloom was arrested on March 29 and posted a $2,000 bond on March 30, McCollum said.

Bloom had been with the Vail Police Department for less than a year.

“In any case that any dependant has, those are just charges against that individual, and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court,” McCollum said.