Former Vail police officer’s hearings on harassment, solicitation charges pushed back to August

Former Vail police officer Adam Bloom posted bond for a misdemeanor charge on March 30.

Courtesy image/Town of Vail

Former Vail Police officer Adam Bloom was back in court on Tuesday, appearing remotely before judge Inga Causey at the Eagle County courthouse in Eagle.

Bloom is facing charges of harassment stemming from an incident that occurred at Local Joe’s bar in Vail on March 25, in which Bloom is accused of following one of the female guests at the bar to her residence after she left, frightening the woman.

The incident became public on social media the following day when a bartender accused a member of Bloom’s party of stealing her jacket as the bar was closing.

Bloom had been with the Vail Police Department for less than a year and had already drawn a professional standards investigation due to other accusations of misconduct, one of which occurred at a different bar in Vail in July of 2022.

As a result of that professional standards investigation, Bloom had signed a Last Chance Agreement with the police department on Sept. 6. Bloom was subsequently terminated following the March 25 incident.

The publicity surrounding that case also led to another charge against Bloom, solicitation of prostitution, which came up after another woman read about the harassment charge and accused Bloom of offering to pay her for sex using a social media app.

Bloom’s attorney on Tuesday requested his disposition be pushed back a few weeks so the defense could continue negotiations and investigation on the case.

Bloom’s attorney requested the disposition to be pushed back by two weeks, but Causey said the July 25 docket was too full and suggested Aug. 15 instead.

Bloom told the judge the Aug. 15 date works with his schedule, and his attorney requested authorization to appear virtually at that time. Causey said if Bloom intends to accept charges and receive sentencing on Aug. 15, he will need to appear in person.

During Bloom’s last court appearance, on May 9, Bloom’s attorney told the court Bloom had moved to Florida, which is why he was appearing remotely. At the time, Bloom was not allowed to use the internet as part of his bond conditions, but the bond conditions were modified to let him use the internet to seek employment and confer with his attorney. He is not allowed to use social media or access stimulating material or dating websites over the internet.

Bloom was also subject to a protection order as a result of the arrest, and his attorney told the court the defense would like to address the protection order at the Aug. 15 hearing, as well.