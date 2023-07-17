Former Vail resident Mike Johnston is sworn in as Denver mayor

Mike Johnston celebrates victory of Denver mayor runoff Election at Union Station in Denver on Tuesday.

Mike Johnston took the oath of office to become Denver’s 46th mayor this morning at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House.

In his inaugural address, Johnston started by running through the painful scenarios that have played out across the city in recent years whether it was watching older loved ones lose their lives to COVID-19 or watching others fall into a life of addiction and homelessness.

But Johnston emphasized the city can overcome it challenges with him at the helm.

“Our dream of Denver is that when you land at your lowest, without a job or a place to stay shackled by addiction or struggling with mental illness, we will not judge you or abandon you. We will not give up on you. We will get you a home. We will get you help. We will get you healed,” Johnston said.

The new dream of Denver was the theme of Johnston’s address. It’s a refrain that he extended out to include making the city affordable and supportive for working-class people, making it a safe place for children to play in every neighborhood and a city where a downtown struggling with the shifting tides of modern work is reimagined as a center of commerce, culture and art.

