Former Vail Valley business owner pleads guilty to impeding IRS, dodging $188K in taxes

GRAND JUNCTION — A former Eagle County business owner admitted he dodged more than $188,000 in federal taxes.

Sergio Murillo, 42, who now lives in Aurora, was indicted a year ago on four counts of tax evasion by a federal grand jury in Grand Junction. He pleaded guilty to a different charge, obstructing or impeding the due administration of the Internal Revenue Code, the IRS announced Thursday, March 8.

Murillo owned Mountain High Window Cleaning in Avon. The firm cleaned windows, removed snow and provided a few other property management services, the feds said in announcing Murillo's plea.

What the feds say happened

Federal prosecutors say that between 2007 and 2010, Murillo concealed hundreds of thousands of dollars in income earned through his business and attempted to dodge $188,578 in federal income taxes.

During IRS audits, Murillo falsely told an IRS revenue agent that his clients determined whether to make checks payable to Mountain High or to him, federal prosecutors said.

Recommended Stories For You

The indictment says Murillo told IRS agents he deposited all Mountain High money into a business bank account, the only account he claimed to have.

However, the feds say he maintained several accounts at Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank under the name Sergio A. Murillo-Nunez, into which a portion of Mountain High's business receipts were deposited.

In 2007, for example, Murillo claimed the business lost $23,481 and that he owed no income taxes. IRS agents claim he earned $138,052, and that he owed $40,305 in taxes, according to the indictment.

Between 2007 and 2010, Murillo earned $621,762, but claimed the business lost $62,661, the indictment said.

Murillo is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. May 7.

Calls to Mountain High Window Cleaning and Snow Removal for comment were not returned.

Steven Osborne, United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado and IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge, announced Murillo's plea.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.