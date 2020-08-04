Former Vail Valley nurse now with Slifer Smith & Frampton

Marta Youngblood



Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate recently added Marta Youngblood to the team. Youngblood will join the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek office, focusing on residential real estate for second homeowners, as well as local clients.

Prior to joining Slifer Smith & Frampton, Youngblood worked as an operating room nurse for 14 years. It was during this time that she developed a passion for helping and caring for others, along with a strong attention to detail. Ready for a new challenge, she knew she could translate these traits to helping serve real estate clients throughout the Vail Valley. Having lived all over the valley in the past decade, from West Vail to Eagle, she possesses an intimate knowledge about the unique benefits of each area.

“We’re thrilled Marta is joining not only the Slifer Smith & Frampton team, but our team at the Park Hyatt Beaver Creek office. She’s extremely organized, detail-oriented and fully dedicated to something once she starts it,” branch broker Steve Cardinale said.

Youngblood was born in Hungary but raised in the U.S. She ski raced for her home country on the international level, concluding her career in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. She still maintains a passion for skiing, participating in the local town series and enjoying days on the mountain with her family, which includes her husband, seven-year-old son, 13-year-old stepson and 15-year-old stepdaughter. She also enjoys biking, rafting, hiking and gardening.

Outside of work, Youngblood volunteers at Eagle County Charter Academy working with her son’s class. She’s also trained with the Bright Future Foundation to be a volunteer advocate, supporting individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and sexual abuse.

“When I made the choice to pursue a career in real estate, the decision was simple — I care about people and love my community, and I want to guide others in their journey to find the perfect mountain home,” Youngblood said.

