Former White House chef John Moeller cooking up dinner in Edwards

EDWARDS — Want to dine like a president? Harvest at the Sonnencalp Club is hosting its prestigious White House Chef's Dinner on Friday, June 15, featuring chef John Moeller, who has served as executive chef under three presidents: George G.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.

Joining Moeller will be Mark and Allie Ketcham, of small-batch winery Ketcham Estates, and Harvest's own chef Rosa Provoste. The menu will feature local flavors with wines from Ketcham Estates.

Moeller, of State of Affairs Catering, now travels the globe sharing his delicious creations, while his background is seated in the White House. At the dinner, he will weave stories of his tenure at the White House and share excerpts from his award-winning book, "Dining at the White House: From the President's Table to Yours."

"We are eager to bring former White House chef John Moeller and his culinary talents to Harvest with a beautiful food and wine pairing menu," said Johannes Faessler, Sonnenalp Club owner. "Chef Rosa and her culinary team are a natural fit with chef John as they provide exciting and enjoyable culinary experiences to our members and the public year-round."

The Ketchams will share insights about their wine pairings and winemaking process with guests. The creators of this small family boutique vineyard, which started exclusively with pinot noir, now produces viognier, rose and chardonnay in addition to their flagship old block pinot noirs.

On the Menu

The dinner begins at 7 p.m. with a reception featuring Winemaker's choice of wine, the 2017 Ketcham Estate Savannah's Pinot Noir Rose served with petite creamer potatoes, topped off with lobster salad with truffle salt, smoked bacon and apple comte cheese tart.

Next, guests will be guided through four incredible courses each paired with wine to complement the dish. Course I: Spring greens with aged Amish goat cheese with mustard shallot dressing paired with 2016 Ketcham Estate Russian River Valley Chardonnay. Course II: Pan seared sea scallop with saffron risotto, corn, leek crab and white wine sauce, paired with 2016 Ketcham Estate Russian River Valley Viognier. Course III: Organic scottish salmon with asparagus, mushrooms, fresh ginger, rosemary, tomato concasse and butter sauce paired with 2015 Ketcham Estate Russian River alley Ketcham Vineyard Pinot Noir.

Entree Course: Seared and roasted peppercorn crusted venison loin with madeira shallot sauce, sauteed sweet potatoes, wilted spinach and quinoa paired with 2015 Ketcham Estate |Russian River Valley Allie's Reserve Pinot Noir. The night's experience wraps up with a dessert course: Warm flourless chocolate torte with raspberry sauce and fresh fruit paired with 2014 Ketcham Estate Russian River Valley Pinot Noir di Amore, Late Harvest.

Space is limited. Event tickets are $162 per person (not including tax and gratuity). Tickets are available by calling Sonnenalp Club's events manager Robin Litt directly at 970.477.5341.