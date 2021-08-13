Fort Collins man arrested for using dating app to sexually assault women

Editor’s Note: This story contains brief descriptions of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact that may be upsetting for some readers.

A Fort Collins man who previously lived in Avon was arrested on six charges associated with drugging and sexually assaulting two different victims using the popular dating app Tinder.

Joshua Gewirtz, 27, has been charged with one count of sexual assault by threat and two counts of sexual assault – drugged without consent, all class 3 felonies carrying sentences of 4 to 12 years in prison.

He also faces two counts of overcoming a victim’s will, a class 4 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 drug felony, according to a press release sent by the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Friday.

Gewirtz is originally from Kentucky but lived in Avon while working for Vail Resorts during the 2020-21 season, according to the release and an affidavit filed in his case.

He was arrested in Fort Collins late last week on two warrants issued jointly by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office. He is now in custody at the Eagle County Detention Center.

Joshua Gewirtz

Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

In both cases, victims alleged that Gewirtz contacted them through the online dating app, Tinder, and then assaulted them after meeting up for a date.

The warrants issued by the district attorney and sheriff’s office alleged that these crimes are part of a “pattern of behavior,” in which Gewirtz drugs and then sexually assaults women, often choking them, according to the press release.

In a Friday advisement hearing, Eagle County Judge Rachel Olguin-Fresquez set his bond for each case at $25,000 for a total of $50,000, according to the release. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Anyone who has information about Gewirtz or these crimes is urged to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office or the Eagle County District Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office can be reached at (970) 328-8500. For the district attorney’s office, call 970-337-3718.

Resources

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, Bright Future Foundation offers comprehensive support and advocacy. Their 24/7 hotline can be reached at 970-949-7086.

