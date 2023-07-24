Founder of Vail Veterans Program Cheryl Jensen to be inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame

Cheryl Jensen will be inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame on August 27. Jensen is the founder of the Vail Veterans Program and a recipient of the Outstanding Public Service Medal from the Secretary of Defense.

Courtesy image

Longtime Vail local Cheryl Jensen will be inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame at a celebration on Aug. 27 in Vail.

Jensen is the founder of the Vail Veterans Program and a recipient of the Outstanding Public Service Medal from the Secretary of Defense, the Women’s Outstanding Work Award from the Women’s Foundation of Colorado, Outstanding Civilian Servant from the chief of staff of the Army, and the Women in Industry Award from the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. Jensen lives in Vail and serves on the board of the Vail Valley Foundation.

The mission of the Vail Veterans Program is to provide military injured and their families with innovative and transformational programs that build confidence and improve lives. They strive to cultivate a nationwide community of veterans and their families that provides world-class programs, rooted in the mountains, to strengthen lifelong relationships and reinforce purposeful lives.

Many veterans who have experienced Jensen’s generosity and kindness have made Colorado their home, becoming leaders in their communities and champions in Paralympic sports and life. In a sense, Jensen has created a domino effect of inspiring people in the snow sports community.

“Cheryl’s program is a treasure here in Colorado, but its impact has been felt by so many United States Veterans who have come to Colorado to be rehabilitated,” said Trygve E. Myhren, Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame Class of 2010. “Many have stayed in Colorado and a number have already had an impact in Paralympic sports.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame inducts five individuals per year since 1977. Jensen will be inducted under the category of Inspiration and will be enshrined among ski industry greats including Vail’s Pete Seibert, Cindy Nelson, Dick Hauserman, Jeannie Thoren, and Jensen’s husband, Bill Jensen.

The Aug. 27 Hall of Fame celebration will take place at the Gerald Ford Amphitheater. Tickets start at $50. The event is open to the public and family-friendly. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SnowsportsMuseum.org .