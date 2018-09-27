Vail Valley seniors advance in National Merit Scholarship competition

EDWARDS — Two local high school seniors are semifinalists for one of the nation's most prestigious academic honors.

Vail Christian High School's Jasmine Hartman-Budnik and Eagle Valley High School's John Papadopoulos are semifinalists for a National Merit Scholarship.

Eagle Valley's Avery Doan and Luke Morrissey are Commended Scholars. They were chosen from 1.6 million juniors at more than 22,000 U.S. high schools.

They represent less than 1 percent of high school seniors across the country and are among the 50,000 highest-scoring participants.

Hartman-Budnik and Papadopoulos are still in the running for the 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. They'll be awarded this spring.

only half of finalists earn title

To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, semifinalists must advance to the finalist level of the competition.

More than 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing.

About half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

For more information about the competition, go to http://www.nationalmerit.org.