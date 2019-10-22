Four Vail Valley sites added to permanent locations for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Four sites will be added to the permanent sites for Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The DEA-coordinated event is nationwide.

You need to get rid of expired and unwanted prescriptions. Local law enforcement agencies will help.

Saturday is the latest National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Personnel from the Vail Police Department, Avon Police Department, and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office will host collection sites. It’s free and anonymous.

Getting rid of unused medication helps prevent the accidental and intentional misuse of prescription medications, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

You can drop off vitamins, supplements, medicated ointments/lotions, over-the-counter and prescription medications, including narcotics. No needles or pressurized canisters are allowed.

The Eagle River Water & Sanitation District is a big fan of the collections because it keeps medications away from water sources and out of local wastewater and landfills.

The Drug Enforcement Agency will incinerate the medications in an environmentally-friendly way.

Take Back Day data

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day rolls around a couple of times a year. Last April, Americans turned in 474.5 tons of prescription drugs at 6,258 collection sites, operated by the DEA and 4,969 law enforcement agencies and community partners across the country.

In Colorado, 65 law enforcement agencies collected 8.05 tons of prescription drugs at 103 sites.

Across the country, DEA-coordinated Take Back events over nine years have collected nearly 5,400 tons of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications from circulation — 290,012 pounds in Colorado, according to DEA data.

Year-round disposal sites

The Vail Valley is home to several permanent medication take-back sites: the Vail Police Department, Avon Police Department, and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office each have a permanent dropbox. The green safe disposal boxes are located in the Vail municipal building, Avon public safety facility, and in the lobby of the Eagle County Justice Center in Eagle.

Vail Health has two safe disposal boxes at their outpatient pharmacies located inside the Vail Health Hospital and the Edwards Pharmacy located inside the Shaw Pavilion.