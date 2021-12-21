Free Christmas tree recycling offered to Avon residents

The town of Avon will offer curbside Christmas tree pickup for Avon residents from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31.

Avon Public Works Department will pick up your tree free of charge if you simply place it curbside. All trees must have their lights, tinsel and ornaments removed. The town will only pick up cut trees. Artificial or flocked trees, wreaths or seasonal debris will not be collected. No yard waste will be collected.

Avon residents can also drop cut trees off at the Public Works site at 375 Yoder Ave. at the signed, designated spot. The town of Avon is a proponent of recycling, and the trees will be taken to the Eagle County Landfill for recycling. Recycled trees will be chipped for mulch.

Avon’s Public Works Department will check for trees that are placed curbside on a frequent basis, but if residents would like to schedule a pick-up they may call the Public Works Department with their address and phone number.

For more information or to schedule a pick up, please contact Public Works Director Gary Padilla at 970-748-4118 or email gpadilla@avon.org