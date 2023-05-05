Free comic books to be given away in Minturn on Saturday

Titles from DC, Marvel, IDW and more will be available for free on Saturday at Eagle Valley Music and Comics in Minturn as part of Free Comic Book Day, an annual event now in its 21st year.

Free Comic Book Day, an annual event encouraging readers to enjoy comic books from major distributors, will be celebrated at comic book shops across the country on Saturday.

In Eagle County, the comic book shop in Minturn is participating in the event and will offer two free comics to anyone who visits, along with another free comic book for every $5 someone spends in the shop.

Eagle Valley Music and Comics has been participating in Free Comic Book Day since its inception in 2002. The event is now celebrating 21 years.

“Several new storylines from Marvel and DC comics will start over the summer, with Free Comic Book Day marking the introduction to those series,” said Tom Robbins, the owner of Eagle Valley Music and Comics. “It’s a peek into what’s coming.”

DC Comics will start its new Night Terrors storyline with a Free Comic Book Day release. That book will begin a large story arc that features many of the DC superheroes and villains including Batman, Black Adam, Catwoman, Green Lantern, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, Poison Ivy, Punchline, Ravager, Robin, Shazam, Superman, The Flash, Joker, Titans, Wonder Woman and Zatanna.

Robbins said he has dozens of comic books available to give away to readers of all ages on Saturday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack will go on sale on Saturday at Eagle Valley Music and Comics in Minturn, which will also give away free comic books to anyone who visits the shop on Saturday as part of the nationwide Free Comic Book Day event.

Also on Saturday, Eagle Valley Music and Comics will begin selling the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3” soundtrack on compact disc and vinyl. Robbins said it’s a highly anticipated soundtrack as music mixtapes have played a central role in the movies.

“We also have a few Guardians of the Galaxy chapstick and earplug giveaways for those who purchase the soundtrack,” Robbins said.

Eagle Valley Music and Comics will open its doors at 11 a.m. and will allow four people in the store at a time. All patrons must wear a mask and must use the shop’s hand sanitizer station before entering. Masks will be provided for those who don’t have them.

The local Free Comic Book Day event will end with the closing of Eagle Valley Music and Comics following the conclusion of its regular business day at 6 p.m.