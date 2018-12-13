Vail Snow Days

Vail Snow Days kicks off the season with concerts, demos, apres ski parties and restaurant and drinks specials all throughout Vail Village and Lionshead this weekend. The big news this year isn't just the fantastic snow conditions and vast terrain options, people are excited about the music as well. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will play on Friday night. As a side note, this band sold out Red Rocks Amphitheater and added another show this summer, so to see them here for free after a day on the slopes is a real treat. Here are a few of the highlights. For a complete schedule, visit http://www.snowdays.com.

Concerts-Friday

Headliner: Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Opener: Wildermiss

Ford Park Venue (outdoors, so dress accordingly)

Gates open at 6 p.m., music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Concerts-Saturday

Headliner: Shakey Graves

Opener: The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts

Ford Park Venue (outdoors, so dress accordingly)

Gates open at 6 p.m., music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Festival Village

Gear demos, expos, product sampling

9 a.m.-4 p.m. throughout the weekend

Base of Gondola One and International Bridge, Vail Village

Pub Crawls

Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl at Vendetta's, Pazzo's Pizzeria and Bridge Street Bar

10 p.m. Friday

Light up the Night Pub Crawl at Express Lift Bar, Pazzo's Pizzeria and Los Amigos

2:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday

Sip, Savor and Save

Area restaurants, bars and even spas are offering discounts on anything from bloody marys to massages during Snow Days.

For a complete list of deals, visit vailsnowdays.com.

Kris Kringle Market and Vail Holiday Sweater Run

Is shopping for gifts this holiday season stressing you out? Tackle your long list by attending the Kris Kringle Market on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Willow Bridge Road in Vail.

Featuring over 30 local and regional vendors, the Kris Kringle Market showcases handmade toys, ornaments, clothing, accessories, sweets and unique, handcrafted products you won't find in a shopping mall.

Prior to the Kris Kringle Market, don your craziest holiday sweater for the Vail Holiday Sweater Run. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Checkpoint Charlie and Willow Bridge Road in Vail, continues on Beaver Dam and Forest Road, passes by the Vail Public Library then over to Lionshead where everybody gets a treat before heading back to Checkpoint Charlie. The total mileage is 2.5 miles. Prizes will be given for best sweater, best team, best mustache and more. Dress up your furry friends for the race, too.

Later that evening, enjoy the Ice Spectacular Show at the Dobson Ice Arena featuring Olympians Patrick Chan, Jeremy Abbott and Karen Chen. Bleacher seats are still available or enjoy the Ice Spectacular from the closest seats in the house, right on the ice. These seats include a meet and greet with performers after the show. For more information and to purchase tickets please go to http://www.vailskatefest.com. For more information about the Holiday Sweater Run and Kris Kringle Market, visit http://www.vailholidays.com.

Vail Village Tree Lighting Ceremony

Vail has been busy decking the halls with holiday cheer, but in addition to decking the halls, they have been decking out the roundabouts, lampposts, covered bridge and more to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Did you know that Vail has over 50 miles of seasonal lights, 3 miles of garland and over 400 wreaths? But there's still one thing missing – a special tree filled with colorful lights. That changes on Sunday when Old St. Nick swoops in to flip the switch on Vail's official tree at the Vail Village Tree Lighting Ceremony.

For over 50 years, Vail has kicked off the busy holiday season with their annual tree lighting ceremony. This family friendly event offers live holiday music with youth and adult groups, complimentary hot chocolate and cookie decorating.

Join in the festivities on Sunday at Slifer Square, which is between the Covered Bridge and the Vail Parking Structure. The event starts at 5 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.vailholidays.com.

Holiday shows at the Vilar Performing Arts Center

Give yourself a little break from the hustle and bustle this time of year and sit back and enjoy some world class entertainment just minutes away at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. Music is a big part of the holiday season and with country band the Oak Ridge Boys here to "Shine a Light on Christmas" and the Irish Dance Theatre presenting "The Celtic Gift", you'll definitely be in the holiday spirit after these shows.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. the four-part harmonies of the Oak Ridge Boys will fill the horseshoe-shaped theater at the Vilar Performing Arts Center. This legendary and award-winning group will split up the time on stage between some of their classic hits over the past four decades like "Elvira" and "Bobbie Sue" and then after a short intermissions their full production Christmas show takes over the stage with music celebrating every aspect of the holiday season, from Santa Claus to celebrating the birth of Jesus.

The Shine The Light On Christmas Tour marks the Oak Ridge Boys' 29th annual Christmas tour and spans 32 cities and 18 states across the nation. For tickets and an opportunity to attend a Meet and Greet with the band prior to the show, visit http://www.vilarpac.org.

Open a magical world this Christmas with Irish Dance Theatre's third annual holiday production. Riverdance and Lord of the Dance alumni Martin Percival and Ciara Sexton direct the Irish Dance Theatre Company for this spirited holiday dance show.

The performance combines the powerful Irish dance form with stunningly beautiful music from renowned composer Trevor Rutkowski. Hear many of your holiday favorites with a Celtic twist while watching these amazing dancers on stage.

This family-friendly show is on Sunday and there is a 10 percent discount available for groups of 10 or more and for students, veterans, and seniors 65 and older. For more information, go to http://www.vilarPAC.org.

Haymeadow Park opens at Beaver Creek

I taught skiing at the Beaver Creek Children's Ski and Snowboard School back in the day and even then I thought it was a great place to teach and a perfect place for people to learn. Now, it's even more impressive for beginners. Last season we saw the debut of Red Buffalo Park, which is a learning area for families and beginner level skiers and snowboarders at the top of the mountain. This season, Beaver Creek Resort is building on its reputation as the world's best luxury family resort by debuting a second dedicated learning area, Haymeadow Park. Located at the top of the Haymeadow Express Gondola (formerly the Buckaroo Gondola), Haymeadow Park will focus on terrain for beginners of all ages. With the designation of Haymeadow Park, Beaver Creek will have the most dedicated learning terrain in the state of Colorado.

In addition to the learning terrain available outdoors, the new Ice Cream Parlour debuts this season inside The Ranch at the top of the Haymeadow Express Gondola. Who doesn't want to be rewarded for hard work on the hill with a little ice cream?

This weekend marks the grand opening of Haymeadow Park with the following activities:

Friday

3-6 p.m.-Complimentary root beer floats, live music, giveaways, yard games, and more in Beaver Creek Village. Complimentary ice skating for kids 12 and under.

Saturday

10 a.m.-Live music and photo opportunities at the top of the Haymeadow Express Gondola

11 a.m.-Ice Cream Parlour ribbon cutting at the Ranch

11:30 a.m.-Ripperoo Parade and Ski School demonstrations at Haymeadow Park

1:30 p.m.-Story Time at The Ranch

3-6 p.m.-Live music, giveaways, yard games, and more in Beaver Creek Village. Complimentary ice skating for kids 12 and under.

5:50 p.m.-Fireworks

Please also note that the lifts will open at 8:30 a.m. for the rest of the season beginning this Saturday.