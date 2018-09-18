Free curbside chipping service wraps season in Vail on Thursday, Oct. 11

VAIL — Only a few weeks remain for free chipping services provided by Vail Fire and Emergency Services before coming to an end for the season. The chipping is available through Thursday, Oct. 11, to assist with defensible space on private property.

Property owners with questions about defensible space or measures they can take to help protect their property from the threat of wildfire are encouraged to call the Vail Wildfire Division Hotline at 970-477-3509 to speak with a wildfire expert. The chipping service will return in the summer of 2019.

Vail Fire would like to thank all participating property owners for taking part in the chipping service this season.