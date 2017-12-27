Free curbside Christmas tree recycling in Vail through Jan. 31

VAIL — Free curbside collection of discarded Christmas trees will take place in Vail through Wednesday, Jan. 31. Trees must be free of lights, tinsel, ornaments, stands and plastic wrapping. Also, trees should be left whole; do not cut trees into sections. Trees should be placed at the side of the road so as not to block the roadway.

Public Works crews will make regular sweeps through town to collect the trees. If your tree isn't picked up within a few days, notify the Public Works Department at 970-479-2158. Trees also may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Public Works shops on Elkhorn Drive north of the Vail golf course. The trees are chipped and turned into mulch for the town's summer landscaping program.

For more information, call the town's Public Works Department at 970-479-2158.

Holy Cross Energy customers can receive a $2 dollar credit on each account per string of working incandescent holiday lights recycled. Limit 50 strings per account for holiday lights that are used each season. Working incandescent holiday light strings must be turned into the Avon, Gypsum or Glenwood Springs offices during normal business hours. Separate strings for ease of validating quantity of strings handed in.

Gift wrap, tissue, ribbons, bows and other types of holiday wrapping papers are not recyclable and should not be placed in recycling bins, either at drop-off sites or curbside.