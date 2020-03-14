Free educational resources available online for students at home
Amazing Educational Resources curating list of free websites
The Amazing Educational Resources group on Facebook has created a website with links to hundreds of sites as well as descriptions and free services offered. The list is also continously updated based on submissions.
From chemistry to math, reading to foreign languages, the Amazing Educational Resources website is available to supplement content supplied by local educators.
Visit http://www.amazingeducationalresources.com/.
